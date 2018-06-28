Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Despite the heatwave raging on and a lack of rain continuing, there won't be a drought in the next few weeks.

Last Thursday, weather forecasters predicted a heatwave that would last between seven and 10 days and end towards the end of this week.

And Tuesday turned out to be the UK's hottest day of the year with temperatures reaching a whopping 30ºC - just 5.6ºC short of the British record.

That day, the Met Office issued a weather warning in relation to the following two days - yesterday (Wednesday) and today (Thursday).

While the heat is great news for those of us who love getting a tan, having a dip in a paddling pool, ice cream and the lot of it, it's not always good news for everyone, including hayfever sufferers and farmers trying to maintain a crop.

According to timeanddate.com , the last time it rained in Huddersfield was on the morning of June 20.

Although the Met Office have predicted that thunderstorms are possible nationally this weekend, the next time the Weather Channel and BBC Weather say it's due to rain in Huddersfield is July 5, meaning local soil could go at least 15 days without a drop of rain.

Huddersfield weather expert Paul Stevens said: "The official line was 30 consecutive days with little or no rainfall so we enter a drought period. That, though, does not mean there is a drought in terms of ground water or reservoirs.

"The preceding period is important. We are in a very dry period with only 30mm of rain in May and 16mm of rain in June. But the period prior to the current dry spell was very wet with double the rainfall in some months so ground and reservoirs are up on where they should be.

"Gardeners and growers though will struggle with crop development if these conditions continue."