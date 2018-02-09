Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug addict crashed his BMW in Dewsbury after taking a cocktail of cocaine and sleeping tablets.

Gohar Manzoor was arrested after smashing into the central reservation on Dewsbury Ring Road.

The 26-year-old faces a lengthy jail term after admitting his part in a group bid to import class A drugs.

He appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a prison video link and pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit through drugs and using a vehicle without a test certificate.

Magistrates were told that at 2am on March 21 CCTV operatives monitoring Dewsbury directed police towards a BMW being driven erratically on the town’s Ring Road.

Prosecutor Andy Wills explained that the vehicle collided with the metal central reservation before coming to a stop in the middle of the carriageway.

He told magistrates: “He appeared very drowsy and seemed to have difficulty following simple requests as he alighted from the vehicle.”

Following negative breath tests at the police station a blood sample showed that he had cocaine in his system.

Manzoor, of Ravenshouse Road in Dewsbury, admitted using the drug regularly and said that he’d also taken sleeping tablets that day.

He is currently on remand to Leeds Crown Court after admitting to more serious offending related to supplying drugs, magistrates were told.

He has pleaded guilty to importing Class A drugs and conspiracy to supply them.

Others face trial over the offences and Manzoor will be sentenced following the outcome of this in June.

Magistrates jailed him for 20 weeks and ordered him to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.