An addict who takes medication to treat his drug-induced psychosis stole from a supermarket after relapsing, a court heard.

Daniel Amey took £47 worth of meat from Tesco because he had no food after spending his money on crack cocaine when he failed to collect his prescription.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the Lockwood man is prescribed two types of medication to treat the psychosis he suffers as a result of years of drug abuse.

His solicitor Carl Kingsley, who has represented Amey for all 87 of his previous court appearances, told the court that the theft was “a blip” after he relapsed.

Amey, of Swan Court, pleaded guilty to the theft from the Tesco Express store in Marsh on February 24.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, told magistrates that the 34-year-old was stopped by a security officer after a Police Community Support Officer witnessed the theft inside the New Hey Road supermarket.

Amey admitted that he ripped the tags off the meat and had gone into the store with the intent to steal it as he had nothing to eat.

Mr Kingsley told magistrates that Amey had a long record for shop theft, dating back to 2000 when he was a juvenile.

Amey had 115 offences on his record and Mr Kingsley said he’s represented him for all of his court appearances.

He told magistrates: “He’s been here regularly over the years and I’ve represented him for every one of these appearances - there are 87 matters on record for 115 offences.

The court was told that Amey’s last conviction was in February last year when he was jailed for shoplifting.

Mr Kingsley explained: “The catalyst for offending over the years has been a heroin addiction.

“He’s now on methadone and there’s no suggestion he’s using heroin anymore. He’s using medication given to him by the doctor for drug-induced psychosis which he has as a result of his drug use over the years.

“The reason he’s committed this offence after so long is he failed to collect his prescription and instead took crack cocaine.

“He relapsed, spent his money on that and had no money left to buy food.

“Mr Amey went back to his old ways but it is a blip. He hasn’t taken crack cocaine since this offence and he’s now back on the drugs prescribed by his doctor.”

Magistrates gave Amey a 12-month conditional discharge, meaning that he will not be punished if he stays out of trouble for the next year.

He will still have to pay £20 victim surcharge.