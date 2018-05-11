Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Bradford father-of-two has been jailed for 40 months after he was caught with a kilo of high purity cocaine during a police operation last year.

A judge heard today that 46-year-old Azim Khan was jailed for seven years back in 2001 for Class A drug dealing, but on this occasion he was looking after a sealed package of cocaine "as a favour" for someone else.

Last October police officers moved in to arrest Khan after following his Peugeot car to a house in Shelf.

When the boot of the vehicle was searched they found the kilo of cocaine. Prosecutor Ken Green told Bradford Crown Court that the cocaine had an estimated street values of £80,000.

Khan, of Ann Place, Bradford, admitted a charge of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Judge Jonathan Rose referred to article he had recently read about a 24-year-old university student who had been left brain dead following cocaine use when he told Khan that he had been involved in a "filthy world".

"Class A drugs kill and they kill all manner of people, even university students," said the judge.

"You knew you had a parcel of death you were being asked to look after and they trusted you with £80,000 (worth). They must have held you in very high regard.

"You are not new to this game and chose to play it again."

Khan's barrister Andrew Dallas said he been involved in a murky world and had now blown the good character he had built up since his previous jail sentence.

Judge Rose said Khan's actions as a custodian had taken the heat off others higher up in the chain and he had to go to prison because he had willingly played a part in the awful drugs trade which blighted the country.

He said Khan was not going to sell the drugs on himself, but others would have sold them to make huge profits from other people's misery.