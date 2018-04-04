Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has admitted dealing large amounts of heroin and crack cocaine.

David Lewin was caught by police selling the class A drugs on a Newsome street.

He had 120 packages of the drugs on him, a knife and over £1,000 in cash.

Lewin admitted dealing drugs and now faces sentencing by a crown court judge.

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the offences dated back to May 19 last year.

The 35-year-old was witnessed selling drugs and police stopped and searched him on Tunnacliffe Road.

During this search a large quantity of drugs were found on him, magistrates were told.

He had 80 packages weighing a total of 8.7g of crack cocaine plus 38 packages of heroin weighing 6.3g and two smaller packages totalling 0.3g.

Miss Chapman added: “Police also found a lock knife and a large amount of cash, £1,425, in his possession.

“It’s street dealing and (the defendant played) a significant role.”

Lewin, of Calder View in Lower Hopton, Mirfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled drug of class A drug with intent to supply it.

He also admitted to possession of a bladed article in public and acquiring, using or having possession of criminal property, namely the Bank of England notes.

His solicitor Sonia Kidd accepted that the Huddersfield court’s sentencing powers would not be adequate.

Magistrates agreed and declined jurisdiction of the case.

They committed Lewin for sentencing to Leeds Crown Court on April 24.

The bench did not order a pre-sentence report as Lewin’s likely sentence will include a term of imprisonment.