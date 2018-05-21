Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug dealer came close to causing the deaths of two pedestrians when his car span out of control during a police chase.

Stephen Ormston struck a tree before hitting a woman as he drove at more than twice the speed limit during the incident on August 4 last year.

The 53-year-old, of Trinity Street, Huddersfield, was over the drug-drive limit at the time after he had spent the day taking cocaine.

He was jailed for five years after pleading guilty to a string of driving and drug offences.

Leeds Crown Court heard a woman suffered a minor injury to her leg after Ormston’s car struck her on Skircoat Lane in Halifax.

He had reached speeds of up to 60mph in 20mph areas in wet conditions.

Duncan Ritchie, prosecuting, said: “Had the car not struck a tree he could have killed two pedestrians.”

Mr Ritchie said Ormston had also been arrested for drug offences in June 2016.

Police officers became suspicious as he appeared to be selling drugs to men from his car outside his home.

He dropped a bag outside the vehicle and it was found to contain amphetamine and cannabis.

Further amounts of amphetamine and mobile phones were seized from the glove box.

The phones were analysed and found to contain messages relating to drug supply.

A text conversation was also found which appeared to be an argument with a rival dealer.

Officers then searched Ormston’s home and the home of his girlfriend, in Halifax , and found large quantities of class A and B drugs.

Around half a kilogram of amphetamine sulphate, worth £4,600, was found in packages inside a fridge.

Synthetic ecstasy tablets, worth up to £4,500, were found inside a briefcase.

Cannabis, needles, scales and dealer bags were also recovered.

Ormston pleaded guilty to one of offence of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, four of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, three of possession of a class A drug, three of possession of a class B drug, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, drug driving and having no insurance.

Stephen Wood, mitigating, said Ormston had started dealing the drug in order to fund his own habit.

Mr Wood said Ormston was sorry for causing the injury to the woman.

He said his client had driven away from police in panic as he knew he was over the drug drive limit.

The barrister added: “He realised how close he came to causing a catastrophe.

“The expression of remorse shown for the victim is genuine.”

Judge Neil Clark also banned Ormston from driving for six years.

He said: “If that tree had not been there, Lord knows what would have happened.”