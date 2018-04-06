Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cocaine dealer has been locked up after being arrested following a drunken row outside a town centre bar.

Dale Donaldson, of Deighton Road, Deighton, was caught with cocaine while arguing with men outside a bar in Huddersfield town centre, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Lorraine Harris, prosecuting, said that on August 6, 2016 officers responded to reports of violence in Verve bar.

She said: “They saw a group of males at the side of the road having some sort of altercation. The officers saw Mr Donaldson and arrested him.

“He appeared to be heavily in drink and under the influence of a substance.”

Miss Harris added that they searched him and found a small egg with a few small bags of white powder in it.

The 25-year-old dad-of-two pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

He also admitted possession of cannabis and driving whilst disqualified on May 4, 2016.

During a three-day trial, a jury took four hours and 15 minutes to acquit him of a further charge of possession of cannabis with intent to supply, also on May 4, 2016.

Donaldson has five previous convictions for seven offences, including dangerous driving and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Sentencing Donaldson to a total of three months’ imprisonment, Recorder Richard Woolfall told him: “It was quite clear you were driving about just because you wanted to.

“It was a nice day and you had been driving around for a while that day.”

The judge warned him that if he kept driving without a licence the sentences he received would increase.