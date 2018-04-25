Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug dealer whose family thought he had turned his life around has been sent back to prison.

David Lewin had gone 10 years without offending when police caught him with 120 packages of heroin and crack cocaine.

The 36-year-old grandfather, of Calder View, Lower Hopton, Mirfield , was witnessed selling Class A drugs by officers from Operation Quartz in an umarked vehicle on Tunnacliffe Road in Newsome on May 18 last year.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that the defendant was stopped and searched and found to have a quantity of drugs between his thighs, as well as a lock knife in a pocket of his jogging bottoms and £1,425 in cash.

He had 80 packages of crack cocaine weighing a total of 8.7g plus 38 packages of heroin weighing 6.3g and two smaller packages totalling 0.3g.

Mr Galley added that the cocaine was of 90% purity and heroin was of 46% purity.

Lewin has previous convictions for drugs offences and robberies. In 2007, he was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Earlier this month at Kirklees’ Magistrates Court he pleaded guilty to two counts of possesssion with intent to supply class A drugs, one count of possession of a knife in a public place and one count of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely the cash.

Peter Byrne, mitigating, said his client went 10 years without committing any serious offences.

Lewin’s mother and ex-partner wrote letters that said he had turned his life around since his previous offences, took care of his children and other family members with ill health and even fundraised for Kirkwood Hospice with a sponsored bike ride in August last year.

Judge Penelope Belcher sentenced Lewin to 40 months’ imprisonment, of which he will have to serve half before being eligible for release.

Members of his family, including his girlfriend, were sitting in the public gallery and smiled as the judge handed down the sentence. One person said: “That’s three years and a bit, that’s good.”

The judge also ordered Lewin to pay a £170 statutory surcharge.

As he was led down, Lewin and members of his family said to each other: “See ya later.”