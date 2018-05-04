Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dealer who had almost £5,000-worth of class A drugs has been jailed for three years.

Nabeel Hussain got involved with selling cocaine to repay a drugs debt, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Richard Walters, prosecuting, said that at 8.20am on January 16 police officers executed a search warrant at Hussain’s home in Hill Top Estate in Heckmondwike.

In a red Vauxhall Combo van parked outside the house, they found 114.57g of cocaine, which had a street value of £4,560, along with dealer bags and scales.

In the defendant’s bedroom, they found £6,000 in cash and several mobile phones with incriminating texts on them.

The 28-year-old made no comment when he was interviewed by police.

Hussain, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Nick Worsley, mitigating, said his client got involved with dealing to clear a drugs debt and his family were appalled at what he has done.

Judge Penelope Belcher sentenced Hussain to three years’ imprisonment, of which he will have to serve half before being eligible for release.

She also ordered him to pay a £170 statutory surcharge.