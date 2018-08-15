Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Thornton Lodge man who refused to leave his ex-wife alone has been jailed despite his solicitor’s pleas to a judge to allow him time to say goodbye to his family. Hoger Rashid, of Thorn Road, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a non-molestation order.

His ex was granted the order two years ago due to violence within the relationship and the order barred him from contacting her or going to her home.

But he ignored this twice between June 5 and 19, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

He was found sitting on the wall outside the victim’s home in Crosland Moor , a number of times.

The 31-year-old then messaged her via Instagram and she took one of these as threatening as he stated that he would shatter her family, warning: “You’re all f****d up now.”

The victim replied to Rashid that she didn’t want to talk to him and he sent her two requests to follow her using different names.

In July 2015 he was locked up for four-and-a-half years after being caught with drugs when the car he was travelling in crashed into Hadfields’ bakery in Crosland Moor.

Rashid was a passenger in the vehicle and suffered a fractured sternum in the smash where serious damage was caused to the Blackmoorfoot Road premises.

He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment and when his clothing was taken off a plastic bag was discovered.

This contained 10 wraps of heroin and nine wraps of crack cocaine and he was found guilty by a crown court jury of possessing the drugs with intent to supply them.

Because of the new offences committed by Rashid, the court heard that he was due to be recalled to prison because he was in breach of his licence conditions.

His solicitor Shamyla Aslam asked District Judge Watkin not to impose an immediate custodial sentence for 48 hours.

She said: “It would allow him to say goodbye to his family and gather his stuff.

“It affords him the day to walk away and be mentally prepared.”

But judge Watkin sentenced him to an immediate custodial sentence of 28 days. This will be served in addition to any time he will be recalled to prison for.