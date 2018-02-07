Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘cunning, manipulative and deceitful’ drug dealer, caged alongside his corrupt police officer dad, has had his jail term cut by top judges.

Ashley Marcus Boots, 31, of Weatherhouse Terrace, Halifax, was locked up for 24 years at Leeds Crown Court on March 24 last year.

His father, Keith Boots, was a police inspector at Trafalgar House police station in Bradford, Mr Justice Green told London’s Appeal Court.

The 55-year-old was responsible for supervising the destruction of drugs which had been seized during police investigations and were housed in the property stores.

But instead he ‘systematically stole’ the narcotics and warehoused them at his house in Bradford before supplying them to others.

When police raided the property they found drugs with a street value of several hundred thousand pounds, said the judge.

The stash included 11 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a washing machine in the kitchen.

The judge who jailed Boots senior, of Norman Lane, Eccleshill, for 26 years, told him he was a ‘disgrace to the uniform which you once wore.’

He described Boots junior, a drug dealer since 2011, as a ‘cunning, manipulative and deceitful man.’

Ashley Boots admitted possession with intent to supply drugs and having ammunition.

He was convicted of conspiracy to steal and supply drugs and to pervert the course of justice.

His father was convicted of theft, possession with intent to supply drugs, conspiracy to steal and supply controlled drugs.

He was also found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice but was found not guilty of the ammunition count.

Lawyers for Boots junior argued that the distinction in sentence between father and son was ‘insufficient’, given that Boots senior had been a serving police officer.

“This court would be entitled to interfere with the sentence and revise it downwards,” they said.

Mr Justice Green, sitting with Lady Justice Macur and Mr Justice Morris, agreed.

Boots senior was a police officer in a senior rank who was responsible for supervising drug destruction, added the judge.

Instead he had ‘systematically stolen’ police property and warehoused it in his home, to be returned to the ‘illicit drug market.’

His conduct struck ‘at the heart of the rule of law’ and his jail term ‘should have been significantly higher’ than that of his son.

The judge cut Boots junior’s sentence from 24 years to 22 years.