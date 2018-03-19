Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Sheepridge man who was caught with more than 70 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin during a drugs bust last year has been given a “once in a lifetime chance” by a judge.

A court heard how Joshua Law’s life had spiralled into depression after he became homeless following the death of his grandmother.

After some time in hospital Law was placed at a hostel in Keighley but his barrister Andrew Stranex said the 24-year-old was then exposed to illegal drugs and got into debt.

In September Law was caught trying to pay off his own drug debt by dealing outside a house in Keighley and he was arrested following a violent struggle with a police officer and her colleague.

Prosecutor Alisha Kaye told Bradford Crown Court that during the incident Law took a package out of his bag and threw it across the road.

It was recovered and found to contain 40 wraps of crack cocaine and 33 wraps of heroin worth about £380 in total.

Law, now of Brackenhall Road, Sheepridge , pleaded guilty to possessing the Class A drugs with intent to supply and the court heard that the sentencing guidelines for similar offending suggested a prison term of between three and seven years.

But Mr Stranex said since the offence last year Law had been very fortunate to form a relationship with a woman who was assisting him and he had now got himself back into employment.

“Her support of him has meant that he has been able to dig himself out of the state he was in,” submitted Mr Stranex.

He argued that it was possible in some cases to step away from the guidelines and take account of the defendant’s circumstances.

Mr Stranex added: “I ask your honour to take an exceptional course and give him a chance to prove to the court that he can stay out of trouble.”

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC described Law as a “vulnerable and fragile” young man who had been dealt a bitter blow by life.

The judge said Law had been prepared to do the bidding of his dealers by supplying drugs on the streets of Keighley but his case had left him with a dilemma.

The judge said he had decided to take a chance by suspending Law’s two-year jail term for the next two years, but he ordered him to do 250 hours unpaid work for the community.

Law must also comply with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement supervised by the probation service.

“Mr Law if you think I’m giving you a chance you’re dead right,” said the judge.

“You put a foot out of line in the next two years and I will, without hesitation, lock you up.

“This is a once in a lifetime chance ... next time bring your stuff and don’t say I’m terrified of going to prison because I won’t be interested.”

Law must also pay £384.24 in the next three months under a Proceeds of Crime confiscation order.