Ex rugby player Scott Moore, 30, was locked up for 23 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and three counts of assault.

Moore, who made the Super League Dream Team in 2009 while playing for the Giants, was Tasered six times after he fought with the three police officers who took almost an hour to bring the 15 stone hooker under control.

Bolton Crown Court heard he made officers fear for their lives during a high speed chase through Greater Manchester in the early hours of October 14, 2016.

Career criminal Philip Nriapia, also known as Tank, was jailed for 12 years for shooting a drug dealer.

Nriapia fired a shotgun at Atif Latif - his daughter’s boyfriend’s uncle - at “relatively close range” last year and he still has at least 30 pellets in his body - including in his heart.

A jury of six men and six women took nearly nine hours last week to find Nriapia guilty of wounding Atif Latif and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

They found him not guilty of three counts of attempted murder, three counts of wounding with intent and two counts of wounding .

Meanwhile drug dealer Atif Latif was also jailed last month.

He dropped his son off at school before going to sell heroin and crack cocaine ... and then wept as he was sent to prison.

Latif was caught after being stopped by police in his Volkswagen Golf in Dewsbury on January 28.

The 25-year-old was arrested shortly after taking his six-year-old son to school.

Prolific offender Aaron Barnsley, 32, and an accomplice kicked in the rear door of a home in Liversedge and stole property including three valuable watches and a laptop computer.

He had more than 100 offences on his record and had targeted a house in Kirklees just the week before.

Michael McGarry was locked up for 13 years for offences of indecent assault and indecency with a child.

In January McGarry, 54, from Calderdale, was found guilty by a jury of two allegations of indecent assault and two of indecency with a child.

Repeat offender Jonjo Maloney, 31, was jailed again after he terrified two female shop workers during a bungled raid at a Calderdale convenience store.

Father-of-two Andrew Rowell was jailed for six years after stamped on a doorman's face during a disturbance at Todmorden nightclub Monty's.

The doorman suffered an injury to his left ear which required seven stitches as well as constant headaches and problems with his vision.

Lee Martin Patterson, 51, of Heatherfield Crescent, Marsh , was locked up for three years and four months after stealing more than £200,000 from Leeds-based Christian faith charity, Bramley Family Support Project (BFSP). Click here to read the full story.

Former trainee chef Adam Grant knifed his neighbour in the heart and then went back to doing his washing up.

Grant was jailed for 12 years after jury found him guilty of manslaughter after he stabbed talented darts player and loving father Martin Wyatt, 32.

They had fallen out over loud music and rubbish in the hallway and Grant claimed that he had been scared of what might happen if his neighbour had got into his bedsit.

Mr Wyatt he banged on Grant's door at a block of flats in Mixenden Road, Halifax , last September. Grant opened the door, stabbed Mr Wyatt then went back to the sink.

James Shillinglaw, of Cross Lane , was handed a suspended sentence order in December and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Zoltan Perjesi rammed his Toyota Hilux into the mother of his child's Honda Jazz , causing it to spin out of control. He was jailed for eight months after admitting dangerous driving.

Deepak Sharma, who spent nine years in a secure unit at Rampton Hospital, was jailed for raping and sexually molesting a teenage girl. He committed the offences against the 15-year-old nearly a decade ago, but he finally faced justice last month when a jury at Bradford Crown Court found him guilty of one charge of rape and two allegations of sexual activity with a child.

Mohammed Khalid was been jailed for four years after he got involved in a sexual relationship with an underage girl who claimed she was 18 on a dating website.

And as the judge sent the 33-year-old from Paddock to prison he described him as “generally a decent member of society.”

Married binman Robert Pearson, who spent months sexting what he thought was a teenage boy was jailed.

Pearson has lost his family, his job of 27 years and his liberty after messaging what he thought was a 14-year-old boy about sex.

The 56-year-old, of Honley, was snared by paedophile hunters Team Impact who confronted him on the doorstep of his home in January.

Paedophile Andrew Daffern was jailed for nine years for child sex abuse.

Daffern pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13 and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 on the first day of a trial.

But Recorder John Thackray told the 52-year-old: “I do not accept that you are remorseful."

Lee Senior , 33, was jailed for having contact with a woman who had a restraining order against him.

Robert Brame, 29, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half-years in prison at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply class A Drugs.

He was part of a gang transporting drugs from Kirklees to Wakefield.

Click here for the full story.