An arrested man refused to give police a blood sample - because he suffered from nose bleeds.

Sahl Nasim, 22, caught the attention of police on patrol in the early hours of August 14 last year.

His Audi was parked up at Castle Hill at 12.30am with the engine still running, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

He told Kirklees magistrates: “They could smell cannabis emanating from the vehicle and the defendant was showing signs of being under the influence.

“The occupants were detained, the vehicle was searched and a small amount of cannabis was seized from the vehicle.”

Nasim, of Tanhouse Street in Ravensthorpe, tested positive at the roadside for having cannabis in his system.

He was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where he was asked to prove a blood sample.

Mr Wills said: “He refused to do so and said that he would not provide blood at all because he suffered from nose bleeds.

“As far as the officers were concerned this was not a good enough reason for him to refuse to give blood.”

Nasim pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

He had denied the matter but changed his plea to guilty on the day he was due to stand trial at the Huddersfield court.

His solicitor Balaal Khan explained that he has a needle phobia and this is documented in his medical history.

Mr Khan said: “He said he had a nose bleed at the time but he’s scared of needles.

“He should have gone a stage further, confirmed this to the officers and seen if there was an alternative method.”

Magistrates fined Nasim, a delivery driver for a Chinese takeaway, £108 and told him to pay £120 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.

His driving licence will be endorsed with 10 penalty points.