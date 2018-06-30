Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drugged-up man kicked a police officer and threatened: “If we’re going one on one I’ll destroy the floor with you.”

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court were told that police were called to Kirkwood Drive in Lindley following reports of a man acting suspiciously there on February 25.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said there was some suggestion that a weapon was involved but nothing was found.

Police found 25-year-old Gary Home in the area and he appeared drunk and unsteady on his feet.

He was searched, ecstasy and cocaine were found on him and he was arrested.

Mr Bozman said: “He gave an explanation to police that he was trying to get to one of his friend’s houses and he wasn’t exactly sure what he was doing.

“Then on transit to the police station he got to the holding area and made the remarks: ‘If we go one on one I’ll destroy the floor with you - I’ll kill you’.

“The defendant kicked the police officer on his calf. He accepted he was drunk and acting, in his own words, ‘like a d**k’.”

Home, of Arthur Street in Golcar , pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled drug of Class A and assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty.

Emily Price, mitigating, said: “He’s a young man from a good background and he’s not been arrested before.

“It’s an unfortunate first foray into drug use, this was the first time he’d come by ecstasy and cocaine. Some had come into his possession and that’s the reason for the events that followed.”

Magistrates in Huddersfield were told that Home suffered quite heavily from the effects of the drugs.

When police attended he was trying to find his friend’s house, was knocking on various doors and unsure where he was.

He had a mobile phone in his hand which may have been construed as a weapon, Mrs Price said.

She added: “Police located the drugs in his possession and, unfortunately, things went from bad to worse.

“He accepts that his behaviour towards police was unacceptable and it’s an evening he’s keen to avoid any repetition of.”

Magistrates fined Homes £200 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs plus £30 victim surcharge.

The drugs will be forfeited and destroyed.