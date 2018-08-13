Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police found 22 cannabis plants at a man’s home when they arrested him for having the Class B drug in his car.

Moses Pinder’s Seat Ibiza caught the attention of the officers as he drove along Broad Lane in Moldgreen on March 12.

They could smell cannabis as they spoke with him so searched the vehicle, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The officers found two small clear plastic bags containing vegetable matter underneath the driver’s seat, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

She told magistrates that they then conducted a search at Pinder’s home in Brownroyd Aveue, Rawthorpe.

There they discovered 22 cannabis plants which the 26-year-old had been growing for a couple of weeks.

Mrs Jones said: “He said they were for his own use. He recently lost his job and was growing the plants to save himself some money.”

The Huddersfield court was told that Pinder had three previous convictions for possession of cannabis and smoked the drug when he got bored.

He pleaded guilty to charges of possessing and producing the drug.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, said that despite being caught growing cannabis his client never had any intention of selling it.

He told magistrates: “Police found no dealer lists, mobile phones, the bypassing of electricity or hydroponics.

“He’s a recreational user and it was an amateur set up.”

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

He will have to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge and the cannabis will be forfeited and destroyed.