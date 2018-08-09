Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of dealing drugs after police were called to an incident at a Huddersfield town centre pub.

The officers attended at the Hart Bar in Cloth Hall Street on December 16 last year, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that they were responding to a report from an unknown female about an incident there and followed Luke Patrice as he ran away.

The 31-year-old was detained and found with a small amount of cannabis in his possession together with the keys to a Ford Fiesta, magistrates were told.

Mr Bozman said that the vehicle was searched and inside two bags of cannabis together with around £900 in cash was found.

He told magistrates that Patrice’s fingerprints were found on the drug bags linking him to the offences.

Patrice, of Foldings Avenue in Scholes, Cleckheaton , appeared at the Huddersfield court from custody after failing to show up for a previous hearing.

He is charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply it, possessing the Class B drug, driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and committed his case to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on September 6 and was released on unconditional bail.