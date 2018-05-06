Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man from Berry Brow was arrested over his behaviour in a supermarket.

Lee Morton was seen stumbling around Asda in Dewsbury shortly before noon on April 17.

He was clutching an empty bottle of alcohol which he dropped and fell to the floor, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Police were called to the Mill Street West store and found the 43-year-old having difficulty getting back up again.

His breath smelled strongly of alcohol and he was unco-operative with the officers and shouted at them, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

Because of his behaviour and the fact that he was causing a scene in a busy supermarket he was arrested.

Morton, of Holme Park Court in Berry Brow, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard explained that he had no recollection of the incident.

He added that Morton has an issue with alcohol and is dealing with the CHART Kirklees drug and alcohol service voluntarily.

Magistrates gave Morton a conditional discharge.

This means that he will face no further punishment if he stays out of trouble for the next year.

He will still have to pay £20 victim surcharge.