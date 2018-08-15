Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man damaged two cars at Huddersfield Police Station – when he went there to report a crime.

Billy Dodd admitted jumping on vehicles belonging to West Yorkshire Police shortly after 1am on July 15.

The 25-year-old was witnessed slamming down the public telephone outside the Castlegate station before heading to the cars parked nearby.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told that he climbed onto the roof of one of the vehicles before jumping onto the bonnet of another, causing damage.

His solicitor Sajid Majeed explained: “The defendant had come to the police station to report an assault on him.

“He didn’t go there for the purpose of causing the damage, he was there as a victim of crime.”

The Huddersfield court was told that Dodd, of Bankfield Road in Longroyd Bridge, also admitted to assaulting his partner at her home.

During a row at the Cleckheaton address he grabbed her by the arm, causing her vest to rip.

Then he moved his hands to the base of her neck, pushing her against a door and telling her that he hated her.

The victim described him as having bulging eyes and behaving like a different person.

She ran upstairs and called police with Dodd taunting her: “Catch me if you can!”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Police later found him at a nearby pub, the court was told.

Dodd said to them: “I did throw my missus against the wall and grab her but you can’t prove I said that.”

The court heard that Dodd suffered from mental health issues and had been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder.

District Judge Watkin sentenced him to a nine month community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the victim.

Judge Watkin also made an indefinite restraining order, banning Dodd from going to her home or communicating with her.