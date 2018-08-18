Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man ordered to leave the town centre over his aggressive behaviour said he didn’t know where to go because it was his first visit to Huddersfield.

Reese Yafai was caught swearing and challenging strangers to a fight, Kirklees Magistrates were told.

The Birmingham man apologised for his behaviour and told them: “I was asked to move and I said I’m not from here, where do you want me to move to?

“I was 200 miles away from my house and it was my first time in Huddersfield.”

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said that police were called to Cross Church Street shortly after 5pm on July 28.

She said: “The officers had a report of a man there shouting and swearing in the street and when they arrived they were met by two Police Community Support Officers.

“They were stood with Yafai who was arguing with them and refusing to leave the area.”

A taxi driver was also there and he told police that Yafai had asked him for a ride but become abusive and aggressive.

He was swearing at members of the public and asking them for a fight.

His eyes were glazed, he was unsteady on his feet and smelt of alcohol, Mrs Jones said.

Yafai was arrested and claimed to police that he’d done nothing wrong.

He explained to magistrates that he’d come to the town for the first time to visit his partner who was in hospital.

Yafai, who was not represented, said: “I was sat outside the train station for a few hours and did have a few drinks.

“I was asked to move and said I’m not from here, where do you want me to move to​?

“I asked a taxi driver to take me to the nearest hospital but he saw what was happening with police and didn’t want to take me.

“I was 200 miles away from my house and it was my first time in Huddersfield.

“I’d come to a new town and I shouldn’t have shown disrespect.”

Magistrates handed him a conditional discharge, meaning that he will not be punished if he stays out of trouble for the next year.

He will still have to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.