A drunk man crashed his work van into a pensioner’s home, causing so much damage that he feared it would collapse.

Richard Ramsden was more than double the legal limit when he ploughed into the Birstall property on New Year’s Day.

The 28-year-old has since been sacked after wrecking his work vehicle in the smash which he was caught walking away from by an off-duty policewoman.

When she grabbed hold of him he asked: “Have I killed anybody?”

The 6am smash left the Ford Transit embedded into the corner of the house on Upper Batley Lane.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the PC, who lives nearby, heard a loud bang and looked out of her window.

“Yes, it’s my fault. Have I killed anybody?”

She witnessed Ramsden walking away from a garden and saw that the boundary fencing was damaged.

The officer noticed that a van had collided with the side of the house and caused significant damage, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

She followed Ramsden up the road and could smell alcohol on his breath as she took hold of him.

When asked if he was responsible for the crash he responded: “Yes, it’s my fault. Have I killed anybody?”

Ramsden, of no fixed address, then became aggressive and the officer called for her colleagues to come and arrest him.

Police station breath tests showed that he had 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than two-and-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

In interview he said he couldn’t remember much about what happened but accepted responsibilty.

Mrs Jones told magistrates: “The victim said that he’d lived in the house for 44 years but didn’t hear the incident because he’s deaf.

“He went round and saw that the wall had been badly damaged and there was debris strewn across the living room.

“The van could be seen from outside the living room. The incident upset him and he said he didn’t know how much it was going to cost although it would be considerable because of the damage.

“He was worried at the time that it would damage the structural integrity of his home.”

Andy Day, mitigating, explained that his client had been out drinking and celebrating New Year’s Eve and had no intention of driving home.

He said: “He’s not certain why he collected the van from his home and can not recall a great deal about the incident at all.

“He accepts he was very drunk. He’s lost his previous job because he crashed the work’s van.

“He realises how stupid it was and will face the consequences.”

Ramsden pleaded guilty to drink-driving, failing to report an accident and using a vehicle without insurance.

Magistrates said they need a report from Probation staff before his sentencing can take place.