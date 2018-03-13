Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunken father held a knife to his terrified partner’s throat and told her he was going to kill her a court heard today (Tues).

Mark Green, 34, was charged with making threats to kill at the family home in Tolson Crescent, Dalton, in the early hours of February 8.

The defendant, who was bailed to an address in Crosland Moor, pleaded guilty to the charge at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court as well as two separate charges of beating the complainant.

Prosecutor Vicky Trueman said the couple had been in a relationship for 10 years and lived together along with a child of hers from a previous relationship and two children to Green.

She said in the past he had threatened to harm himself but not her. However, the complainant tired of the relationship at Christmas and by February she decided she wanted to end it once and for all.

Miss Trueman said: “She went out with friends on February 7 and returned on the 8th in the early hours. Mr Green had been drinking. He became very cross when she mentioned breaking up. This was around 5.30am/6am.

“He came over to her and started pulling at her clothes and going on about her having another man. She went into the kitchen.”

The defendant armed himself with a large kitchen knife and forced her up against the cooker. She could feel a push into her skin. He moved the knife down to her chest.

He left scratch marks on her skin and Miss Trueman said he told her: ‘I’m going to kill you’ and threatened her new man.

She said: “He punched her to the bottom of the back and said: ‘next time it will be the knife.’ He grabbed her by the hair and pulled a clump of her hair out.

“She was screaming and shouting. Two of the daughters aged eight and 10 came running into the room and began screaming and crying.

“He went to them to try to calm them down. She took them to school.”

The aggression resumed around 8.30am when she returned to the house and Miss Trueman said: “He was clearly still drunk and talking about another man. He pushed her and scratched her three times to her cheek. He called her a liar and a dirty cow.”

The defendant tried to stop her leaving the house but she managed to escape through the French doors.

Miss Trueman added: “He told her to get back in the house but she ran up the street and almost fell into the road. A lady stopped to ask if she was OK but he told her to go away. He was dragging her down the road by her arm.”

Fortunately two men intervened and told him to get off her which he did. The police were called and the defendant was arrested.

In mitigation, Aubrey Sampson, told Deputy District Judge Roger Lowe that the defendant who claimed he could not recall the incident “has had problems for many years.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He added: “A neighbour and his friend at the back of the court tell me that his father, (a gambler), didn’t really look after them.

“He sold their Christmas presents on Boxing Day. Their surprise is that he has got to the age of 34 without coming to court in the past.

“He self-harms and has shown me marks on his arms. All parties say he is a marvellous father. He was drunk, however he does not drink.”

He said that on the rare occasions when he did drink he did it “because things get on top of me.”

The court heard that the complainant wanted him to return home and be reconciled with her as she and the children were missing him.

Sentencing him, Judge Lowe said: “This must have been very frightening experience for your partner to be confronted with a knife. It’s a nasty-looking implement. To have it pushed into her chest and neck must have been terrifying. There were children in the house screaming and crying.”

He sentenced him to 26 weeks in prison but suspended it for 18 months and told him to undertake 30 days of rehabilitation activity. In addition, he was ordered to pay £200 in costs and victim surcharge payable at £5 per week from his benefits.

For the other two offences he was sentenced to four weeks in prison, again suspended, for each one, to run concurrently.