A drink-driver who caused a terrible crash which left a motorcyclist a paraplegic has been jailed for four years.

Victim Andrew Thompson, 55, was riding his Yamaha along the A653 Leeds Road in Dewsbury back in June 2016 when over-the-limit joiner James Butler made a right turn across his path without stopping.

Bradford Crown Court heard last week that Mr Thompson was now a paraplegic as a result of the multiple injuries he suffered in the smash and he gave evidence from his wheelchair during Butler’s trial.

The court heard that even though Butler had already drunk about five pints of lager he decided to drive two friends to a nearby cash machine.

As they returned to the Fox and Hounds pub Butler’s Vauxhall Astra tried to turn right into Bennett Lane, but he collided with Mr Thompson’s motorbike.

Butler, 26, of Selso Road, Bywell, Dewsbury, claimed not to have been affected by the alcohol, but two hours after the collision he was breath-tested and found to more than twice the drink-drive limit.

Butler had denied a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving but the jury took just over two hours to find him guilty at the end of a five-day trial.

At previous court hearing he had already admitted driving over the limit.

Barrister Rebecca Stevens, for Butler, said he was ordinarily a decent, hard-working man and she stressed that his bad driving had been short-lived.

She suggested that the injuries suffered by Mr Thompson had weighed heavily on her client, but Recorder Bryan Cox QC said Butler had sought to blame his victim during the trial.

“Your lack of remorse is unattractive,” he told Butler. “The consequence of your stupidity that night is that Mr Thompson’s life has been irrevocably damaged.

“It’s very clear that his life has been profoundly affected in every respect.”

The judge said Butler’s trip to get more cash for drinking was “wholly unnecessary” and when he decided to undertake it he demonstrated a disregard for the safety of other road users.

Recorder Cox said the approaching motorcycle should have been obvious to Butler because it was daylight, the machine had its headlight on and there was a clear sight line of more than 100 metres.

“The conclusion that your judgement was seriously impaired by drink is inescapable,” he told Butler.

The court heard that causing serious injury by dangerous driving carries a maximum prison term of five years and the judge said after considering the case with great care he had decided to jail Butler for four years.

Butler was also banned from driving for three years.

During the police investigation into the collision a small quantity of the drug Ketamine was found in the glovebox of the Astra but there was no suggestion that Butler had taken it at the time of the crash.

He admitted possession of the drug and was given a concurrent one month prison sentence for that offence.

In victim impact statements Mr Thompson described how he had suffered flashbacks of the collision and still had problems sleeping.

He was said to be in constant pain with no hope of walking again.

Prosecutor David McGonigal said Mr Thompson was now in the process of purchasing a home which could be adapted to his needs.