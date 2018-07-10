Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man kicked a police officer after being arrested for causing trouble at a Dewsbury shopping centre.

Hamie Ali was reported to police because he was causing a nuisance at the Princess of Wales precinct on June 18, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Passing officers were flagged down by members of the public, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

She told the Huddersfield court that there were a group of males including 40-year-old Ali stood drinking outside WH Smith.

Mrs Jones said: “They were creating a disturbance and being loud. The group were in a no drinking area where a public protection order was in place.”

The officers spoke with the group and, while most of them disappeared, Ali became confrontational and argumentative.

Mrs Jones said: “The defendant didn’t listen police and, when they noticed he was under the influence, they arrested him for bring drunk and disorderly.

“He continued to be abusive to the officers as he was taken to the police station and, while in the custody holding area, he assaulted one of the officers by kicking him on the thigh.”

Ali, who the court was told recently changed his name from Andrew Wilson, pleaded guilty to charges of being drunk and disorderly in public and assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard explained that he had no recollection of the incident.

He told magistrates: “He did immediately apologise to the officers and appreciates it was wholly inappropriate and unnecessary.

“The officer was acting in the execution of his duty, doing his job and doesn’t deserve to have to put up with this behaviour.”

Magistrates fined Ali, of Brewery Lane in Dewsbury, £120. He will have to pay £85 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.