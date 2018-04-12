Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man bit a police officer in the arm and kicked another in the shin after being arrested for his drunken behaviour.

One attack happened after police were called to an ongoing disturbance near to McDonald’s on John William Street shortly after 2am on April 2.

When they arrived they spoke with Jareth Colling who appeared drunk and swore at them.

The officers arrested the 22-year-old and he struggled as they tried to handcuff him.

He was taken to Dewsbury Police Station where he kicked out at one of the officers, catching him on his shin and causing him immediate pain.

Colling was also reported to police following an incident at 1.30am in Lightridge Road, Fixby, on March 7.

He was searched but became abusive to the officer and called him “a b*****d”, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

He again resisted the officer’s attempts to place him in handcuffs and warned him: “You’d better stop it or I’m going to swing for you.”

Mrs Jones said: “Another officer came to help and he lunged forwards towards the officer and bit him on his arm.

“He was then forcibly taken to the ground where he continued to struggle with the officers.”

Colling, of Elmwood Avenue in Highfields, near Huddersfield town centre, pleaded guilty to two charges of resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty.

He also admitted to assault by beating and being drunk and disorderly in public.

His solicitor Zara Begum told Kirklees magistrates he had struggled with alcohol and mental health issues.

She said: “He’s had alcohol dependency issues since he was 15.

“He drinks considerably when he’s out and that’s resulted in the offending in question.

“He wants help and is quite positive about wanting to sort out all of the underlying issues as it’s had an impact on his personal relationships with other people and his employment.

“He’s at a point in his life where he wants to address these issues.”

Magistrates were told that following his latest offence Colling blacked out and had no memory of it.

He blamed this on mixing his medication with alcohol but said he was remorseful for his behaviour.

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order as a direct alternative to custody.

This will include six months of alcohol treatment, up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Colling will have to pay £50 compensation to the officer he kicked as well as £85 victim surcharge.