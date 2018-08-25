Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man was arrested after interfering with a police matter that was none of his business.

Craig Armitage refused to leave as the officers spoke with a man banned from Huddersfield town centre and challenged them to a fight instead.

But his solicitor told Kirklees magistrates that the 44-year-old threw “the laziest punch I’ve ever seen” and his main issue was that he needed to mind his own business after drinking.

Armitage pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that unlawful violence would be used against them.

He was arrested shortly before 11pm on August 5, the Huddersfield court was told.

Police were already on Westgate dealing with an incident when Armitage caught their attention for the wrong reason.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said: “Unfortunately he was under the influence of alcohol and tried to intervene and involve himself.

“He became abusive towards the police officers, swearing at them and at one point he was in the middle of the road.

“He was told to go away and acted in a manner suggesting that he wanted to fight the officers, swinging a punch at one of the officers which didn’t connect.

“Because he didn’t go away and carried on behaving in the same way he was arrested.”

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, explained that police were speaking to one of his clients who is an alcoholic and banned from the town centre.

He said: “This defendant walks across, is standing in the street and beckons to the officer.

“Then he does the laziest air punch I’ve ever seen and it didn’t have any prospect of connecting with the officer.”

The officers then chased and tackled Armitage, of Fleminghouse Lane in Waterloo.

Mr Kingsley added: “He was never in any danger of hitting the officers.

“But he does need to mind his own business and not drink too much.”

Magistrates sentenced Armitage to a six week curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

He will have to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.