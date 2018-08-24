Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An alcoholic barged into his home in the middle of the night after being locked out and assaulted his partner.

The frightened victim had barricaded the door to stop James Coard from getting inside.

But she managed to dial 999 and the attacks were heard by a police call handler.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the 29-year-old is an alcoholic and needs help.

He was previously convicted of going on a terrifying rampage at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary while suffering from the effects of alcohol withdrawal.

Police had been called to the Mirfield home Coard shares with his partner and two young children prior to the incident on August 14 but she didn’t wish to support a prosecution and he was released back to the address.

The following evening the victim suspected Coard had gone out drinking when he failed to return home.

She and the children - including a six week old baby - were fast asleep when at 3am she was woken up by banging coming from outside the Hill Top Crescent property.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said: “She looked out of the window and saw the defendant banging and shouting outside.

“She’d barricaded the front door and told him: ‘You’re not going to get in. Why don’t you open the garage door and sleep in there?’

“The victim told him if he tried to get into the house she would call police.

“Coard was not happy about this and told her to f**k off and became verbally abusive.”

He demanded to be let in but after 20 minutes everything went quiet, magistrates were told.

Then he began banging on the door again, went around to the side of the house and his partner saw him through the front window.

Mrs Jones said: “She pushed his car keys through the letter box so he could sleep off the alcohol in the vehicle.

“Then she went back to bed and 10 minutes later heard two loud bangs and running footsteps.

“Coard had got into the house and she was fearful she was going to be assaulted.”

Magistrates were told Coard ran upstairs and his partner managed to dial 999 with the mobile phone in her hand.

He pushed her, causing her to fall into the bathroom wall while shouting abuse.

Mrs Jones told magistrates: “Because she was in contact with police they could hear what was going on.

“When Coard realised that she’d done this he pushed her against a wall and said he just wanted to sleep in his f******g bedroom.”

He continued to verbally abuse her and then his demeanour suddenly changed and he walked out of the front door and drove away.

The victim locked and barricaded the door again and police attended and arrested Coard.

Magistrates were told that he held previous convictions for violence. In 2015 he was handed a community order after assaulting the same victim.

Then in February 2017 he appeared in court following a bizarre incident involving nurses at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

In the early hours of the morning he approached a staff nurse at the Lindley hospital, attempted to grab her ID and shouted: “Give me your card, I kill.”

The nurse ran away but Coard followed her and he was then spotted by another nurse holding a fire extinguisher.

He again tried to grab her ID badge, took hold her arm and held the extinguisher to the back of her head.

Coard then escorted the nurse, who said she feared she might die, around the hospital until he was distracted by other staff and she was able to run off.

Magistrates were told that at the time he was suffering from the effects of alcohol withdrawal, causing paranoid delusions.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said: “His demon is drink and he’s a completely different person when not in drink.

“He knows it’s an issue. There’s two children in the relationship and one is six weeks old.

“Reading between the lines the dynamics of the relationship changed, he’s found it difficult to deal with and has hit the booze.

“He knows the drinking has got to stop. He’s a good father but for the sake of his family he needs help in terms of his alcohol issue.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until September 6 so Coard can be assessed for possible alcohol treatment.

In the meantime he must reside at an address in Laurel Mount, Sowerby Bridge, and not communicate with his partner or attend at the family home.