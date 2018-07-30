Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man caught in his car while four times over the limit said he had little memory of the incident.

A member of the public reported seeing Reece Cooper in his Honda Jazz in the early hours of July 7.

Police arrived at the car park belonging to Holme Park Court in Berry Brow , where he lives, at 12.30am.

The vehicle lights were switched on but the engine was not running and the car keys were on Cooper’s lap, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

The 30-year-old was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Police Station.

There breath tests showed that he had 138 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This is nearly four times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Cooper pleaded guilty to being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit.

His solicitor Erica Topham told Kirklees magistrates that he was completely cooperative with police who didn’t even have to handcuff him.

They heard that he’d separated from his partner and had some difficulties seeing his child.

He had not been sleeping and couldn’t remember much about the incident.

Mrs Topham said that he held no previous convictions and now faces a meeting with his employer to see if he can keep his job.

She told magistrates: “He’s exceptionally emotional and has realised now he needs to move forward and find a way around this with some help.

“He is devastated, he’s embarrassed.

“I can’t tell you the number of adjectives he’s put forward today to describe how he feels.”

Magistrates told Cooper that while they sympathised with his situation, being in charge of a vehicle with such a high amount of alcohol in his system was very serious.

They sentenced him to a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was not banned from driving but his licence will be endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.