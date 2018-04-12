Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man assaulted his mum when she got in his way as he was trying to make his tea.

Drunk Daniel Barraclough then walked into the living room and spat at his mother’s partner.

The 30-year-old has since had to quit drinking as alcohol cases him to have epileptic fits.

Barraclough pleaded guilty to two charges of assault when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court .

The attacks happened at the home he shares with his mother and her partner in Neville Street, Cleckheaton .

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said that Barraclough had been violent previously but his mother refused to support any prosecution against him.

Then on March 5 he pushed her when she got in his way while he was trying to make his tea in the kitchen.

Following this, drunk Barraclough went into the living room where his mum’s partner was sat, shouted at him aggressively and spat at him.

Mrs Jones said the spittle landed on the victim’s jumper and Barraclough then lunged at him, grabbing him by his jumper.

After a further altercation involving some property police were called.

Mrs Jones told magistrates: “She (the victim’s mother) felt upset and scared.

“He’s unpredictable and she’s called police several times previously but always refused to give a statement.

“But on this occasion she decided that enough was enough as she can’t take anymore of Barraclough’s aggressive behaviour.”

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, said his client admitted pushing his mum and didn’t intend to spit at her partner although he accepted that he did this.

He added: “This offence took place at a time when the defendant was drinking a lot.

“He has epilepsy and had to stop drinking as it brings it on.”

Magistrates sentenced Barraclough to a six month community order with up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He will have to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.