A drunk man was arrested over his behaviour outside a Batley nightspot.

Luke Manton kicked off outside the TBC club in the early hours of New Year’s Day, Kirklees magistrates were told.

He was charged with being drunk and disorderly in public and appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody.

Magistrates were told that police witnessed a row involving the 23-year-old outside the Bradford Road premises at 3am.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “There was an argument between the defendant and a group of others outside the nightclub.

“Officers saw the disturbance taking place and went to talk to him.

“The defendant threw his jacket to the floor and was squaring up to the other members of the group.

“He was shouting and swearing and they formed the opinion that he was under the influence.”

Manton, of no fixed address, tried to run away from the officers but was detained.

Mr Wills told magistrates that he appeared “not bothered” about being arrested due to the comments he made to them.

Magistrates were told that Manton had first been due to appear at the Huddersfield court in January over the offence.

The matter was proved in his absence and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Robert Dawson, mitigating, said that Manton didn’t have much recollection of the incident due to the amount of alcohol that he had consumed.

He told magistrates that he then “completely forgot” to attend for his first court hearing.

They gave Manton a 12-month conditional discharge and told him to pay £20 victim surcharge.

The bench ordered him to be held in custody until 1pm, the end of the court’s morning session, as punishment for missing court previously.