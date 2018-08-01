Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man arrested after being found slumped in his car following a crash threatened a police officer: “I’ll put a bullet in your head.”

Police were forced to use pepper spray on Mark Wilson, of Clare House in Clare Hill, to calm him down because of his aggressive behaviour.

He later claimed that he couldn’t give breath samples because of chest pains – then smiled and winked at the officers.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of using threatening behaviour, possession of a bladed article in public and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates that police were contacted by a concerned member of the public at 1.30am on January 27.

They said that they’d seen a man in his 30s apparently drink-driving before crashing into some trees.

Police attended at the scene of the smash on Ealand Road in Batley and found Wilson’s vehicle blocking the road.

He was slumped behind the wheel of the Vauxhall Vectra with his keys still in the ignition and the car lights on.

The officers removed the keys and, smelling alcohol on Wilson, shook him by the arm to wake him up.

He responded: “That car was f*****g stolen” and was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit.

Mrs Jones said: “He was abusive and aggressive towards the officers, threatening towards one PC: ‘I’ll f*****g stab you!’ and beginning to force his way out of the car window.

“The officers had to use PAVA spray because of his behaviour but it continued and he said to the officer: ‘I’ll come to your house and put a bullet in your head.’”

More officers were requested to the scene and Wilson was loaded into a van and taken to Huddersfield Police Station.

Mrs Jones said that there he was searched and a folding lockable knife was found in his pocket.

She added: “He continued to be aggressive and noncompliant and was taken to the intoxilyzer room.

“The machine was set up but he began to complain of chest pains and refused to provide a sample.

“But body worn footage showed his demeanour. He was winking and smiling at the officers and as he was taken to the cell the symptoms he’d described seemed to vanish.”

Ben Tighe, mitigating, explained that the HGV driver’s mental health had severely deteriorated following the suicide of his friend in 2014.

He told magistrates that he was prescribed medication which had side effects including violent mood swings and black outs.

They heard that he had been sent home from work from his manager and put the knife, which he used to unwrap packaging for insulation floor panels, into his car.

Mr Tighe said: “His explanation distinguishes him from a person who carries a knife around on the streets.

“He is appalled by his behaviour and it’s clear that the threats would have caused the officers some alarm and harassment.

“This is not a case where the threats were ever going to be carried out and they were the mumblings of a person who was quite clearly unwell.”

Magistrates sentenced Wilson to six months in jail but suspended the sentence for 24 months.

He must complete a community order with 20 rehabilitation activity days and six months of alcohol treatment.

His licence will be endorsed with 10 penalty points.