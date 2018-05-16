Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk woman clutching a bottle of wine “decimated” a stranger’s garden and then threatened to stab a policewoman in the head.

Leanne Rawlinson yanked a trellis and hanging baskets from the victim’s property and then abused a female police officer as she was taken into custody.

The 35-year-old ranted: “I’m going to kill that b***h. I’ll stab her in her head.”

She has now been branded a Mrs Jekyll and Hyde by a judge for her bizarre behaviour.

Rawlinson, of Cowcliffe Hill Road in Cowcliffe, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, assaulting a constable in the execution of her duty and using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that Rawlinson went to the victim’s home at Waterside in Huddersfield on April 14 at 12.30pm.

She said: “The victim and the defendant are not known to each other. She knocked on the door and he opened it.

“The defendant appeared drunk and had a bottle of wine in her hand. She said: ‘I just want to talk, I’m lonely’.”

The man shut the door on Rawlinson and she went into his garden, pulling the trellis from the fence.

Ten minutes later she knocked on the door again and when the victim refused to answer she pulled some hanging baskets from the property and then laid down on the ground.

Police were called and they arrived to find Rawlinson still on the ground with the bottle of wine in her hand.

She was arrested for criminal damage and taken to Huddersfield Police Station where she hurled abuse at a female police officer.

Miss Chapman said: “She called her a dirty little b***h and threatened to rip her head off.

“Then she kicked the officer in her right knee and shouted: ‘I’ll f*****g kill you.’

“She continued to make threats, calling her a dirty tramp. She said: ‘ I’m going to kill that b***h, I’ll stab her in her head’.”

The Huddersfield court was told that Rawlinson had four previous convictions for assaulting a police officer.

They included an incident in September 2014 when she spat at a female officer after causing a scene on a ward at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

In November 2013 drunk Rawlinson assaulted two police officers, biting one on the wrist, called to the aid of a friend she had hurt during a row in Westgate in the town centre.

The court was told that the recent incident happened after she began drinking again after a long period of abstinence.

She was also suffering from mental health difficulties and became lonely as her children had gone to live with their father .

Rawlinson admitted that what happened was bizarre and apologised for her “completely unprovoked and inexcusable” behaviour.

District Judge Michael Fanning told her: “The record demonstrated that when you drink you offend and there seems to be episodes every few years.

“When you drink you’re a Mrs Jekyll and Hyde and police officers doing their jobs don’t deserve to be abused in this way.

“It also involves an innocent member of the public who had his garden decimated.”

Judge Fanning said he needed a probation report before he could sentence Rawlinson.