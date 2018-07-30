Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum caught armed with a knife while drunk may be sent to prison.

Jolene Joseph pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Police were called to Lawton Street in Primrose Hill, where she lives, on June 29.

They found the 37-year-old in drink and with the large black handled kitchen knife on her.

District Judge Michael Fanning told her that he needed a full report from probation staff before he could pass sentence.

He said: “Carrying knives, especially when in drink, is dangerous and the courts take a dim view of people with knives.

“There are so many people who have been harmed by them, not just in Huddersfield but across the country.”

Judge Fanning told Joseph that she will be sentenced at the Huddersfield court on August 24.

He warned her that the offence is so serious that he will consider all sentencing options, including custody.