A drunk woman threw a can of Red Bull at her ex in anger when he taunted her about her dead mother.

Kirsty Torrence caught a taxi to her former partner’s home after downing two bottles of vodka.

She was upset following a row in which he urged her to smoke the ashes of her mum who had died two years previously.

When the 28-year-old was arrested for the assault she punched a police officer and was found with cannabis in her bra.

She pleaded guilty to offences of assault by beating, assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty and possessing a controlled drug of Class B.

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, said that the victim Saquib Ali had returned to his Ravensthorpe home shortly before midnight on June 11.

She told Kirklees magistrates: “A taxi then pulled up in front of the defendant’s car and the defendant alighted.

“She was clearly in drink and began shouting at him, holding a can of Red Bull in her hand.

“Then she threw the contents of the drink all over him, police were called and she was arrested.

“On route to the police station she lent forwards and punched the officer to the right side of his face.”

While Torrence was searched at Dewsbury police station police found a small bag of cannabis inside her bra, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The court heard that she had been with her ex-partner for eight years and their relationship was described as volatile.

Torrence had a problem with binge drinking and on the day of the offence had drunk two bottles of vodka.

She then rowed with her ex over the phone and she went to his home to confront him in a fit of anger and upset after he told her to smoke her mum’s ashes.

Magistrates heard that Torrence, of Headfield View in Dewsbury, self-medicated with alcohol and drugs and would smoke £10 worth of cannabis most days to de-stress.

They were told that she had offences of violence on her record and her most recent conviction for assault took place last February.

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, said: “Police officers are not here to take such treatment when they are serving the public and the fact is the defendant has got violence on her record.

“But she clearly needs help with her binge drinking. If she had not been drunk it’s unlikely that the offences would have taken place.”

Magistrates sentenced Torrence to a 12 month community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

This includes the Changes Project which is run for women with complex needs.

She must abide by a 12 week curfew and pay the officer she assaulted £100 compensation as well as £50 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.

The cannabis found on her will be forfeited and destroyed.