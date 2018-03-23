Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who assaulted two police officers said she was upset when people filmed her drunken behaviour inside a pub.

Shelly Bottomley lashed out as the Pcs were trying to help her at the Junction Inn in Heckmondwike.

The 39-year-old was humiliated when people got out their mobiles and started filming the row, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Bottomley pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a constable in the execution of his or her duty.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told magistrates that police arrived at the Halifax Road pub shortly after midnight on March 4.

They were looking for a vulnerable woman who frequented the establishment and Bottomley matched the description given.

The officers followed her into the toilets where she became aggressive towards them, shouting and swearing.

Mrs Jones said: “They wanted her to sit down and talk to them but she would not co-operate and continued to struggle.

“The officers tried to assist her but she kicked out and one officer who was crouched over her was caught in the chin.

“She continued kicking out and caught the officer who was helping to restrain her to both legs.”

Victoria Sims, mitigating, said her client admitted the offences but on the basis that she was reckless in hurting them.

She told the Huddersfield court that Bottomley has a history of mental health difficulties and had gone to her local pub where she feels safe rather than staying at home alone.

Miss Sims said: “When she’s had a drink she finds it difficult to stop and she drinks as a form of self medication.

“She’d gone into the toilets and things escalated and she’s absolutely mortified.

“She had a number of people standing around watching her and filming her on their mobiles.

“She was absolutely humiliated and struggled in anger with the people around her filming rather than the officers.”

Magistrates fined Bottomley, of Bradford Road in Batley, £80.

She will have to pay £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £20 compensation to each of the police officers.