A drunk woman ripped a necklace from a police officer’s neck after being arrested at Huddersfield Railway Station.

Emma Young was caught acting in a disorderly manner at the station on April 9, Kirklees magistrates were told.

She was swearing at members of the public and appeared aggressive.

The 31-year-old was arrested and taken to a police van where she drew her foot back and kicked one of the officers, causing him immediate pain.

Young, of no fixed address, was then transported to Dewsbury Police Station and immediately placed in a cell.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said: “There a search was carried out and she was offered a change of clothes.

“She was flailing her arms around and lunged towards the detention officer, hitting her in her chest and grabbing hold of the silver necklace she had on.

“That was broken and left a red mark on the back and front of her neck.”

Young pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public, assaulting a PC, assaulting a detention officer and criminal damage.

Magistrates were told that Young had 72 offences on her record including a recent conviction for section 18 wounding.

She appeared in court in custody after being recalled to prison for failing to return to the bail hostel she was staying at.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that before the incident in St George’s Square Young had argued on the phone with her mum.

She told magistrates: “She said some quite hurtful things which resulted in her drinking alcohol and resulted in her behaviour.

“Miss Young accepts that her behaviour was inappropriate. She was quite significantly in drink and her consumption of alcohol is something that the Probation Service is addressing.”

Mrs Kidd added that her client was upset after being taken to the police cells and having her clothes taken off her.

She said: “She lashed out and caused the detention officer’s necklace to be broken when she grabbed hold of her top.

“It was reckless criminal damage.”

Magistrates sentenced Young to 28 days in custody.

She was ordered to pay £50 compensation to the officer.