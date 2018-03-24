Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk woman was arrested after swearing at herself when she struggled to get back into her home.

Police were dispatched to look for Caroline Sanderson due to concerns for her when she discharged herself from hospital despite being in a poor state of health.

The 50-year-old was found at the address of a man who didn’t want her there and the officers returned her to her Dalton home.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates: “The defendant was still under the influence and that was causing her some difficulties getting back into her property.

“She was having difficulties looking for her keys and was shouting and swearing at a time of day when there were members of the public in the area.

“The defendant was shouting ‘f*****g idiot’ and ‘this is f*****g stupid’ and because of her demeanour she was arrested.”

Sanderson, of Cross Green Road, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public.

Mike Sisson-Pell explained that she had suffered from appalling domestic violence and she became depressed.

He said: “She drinks from time to time to alleviate the systems, one of which is horrible nightmares.

“On this occasion she’d been drinking and was trying to get into her own home.

“She couldn’t and was swearing at herself. Then she was held in custody until she was deemed fit to be charged for a considerable period of time.”

Magistrates handed Sanderson a conditional discharge for 12 months.

She will still have to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.