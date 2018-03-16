Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A DRUNK woman called police “piggies” when they tried to help after finding her in some woods looking for her mobile phone.

The officers were met with abuse by Rebecca Coyne as they attempted to assist her and take her home.

Coyne, of Macaulay Road in Birkby, admitted to her fourth charge of being drunk and disorderly in public.

Kirklees magistrates were told that at 8am on March 1 police found her wandering about in some woods.

They took her home but she appeared drunk and was dismissive towards the officers as they tried to help her.

She repeatedly refused to go into her home and shouted loudly in the street as she banged on the windows.

Coyne, 27, stood in the middle of the road swearing and her abusive behaviour escalated as she shouted “f**k the police” and called the officers “piggies”.

They arrested her and she tried to kick the officers in the face while in custody at Huddersfield Police Station as she continued to shout, scream and swear.

Coyne, who was not represented, admitted that she had a problem with alcohol and had sought help from her GP.

She told magistrates: “I’ve had four charges for this and I’ve obviously got some underlying issues.

“I have used alcohol to cope and this has resulted in me behaving like this.

“It’s not an excuse and I recognise that there are some issues that need addressing.”

Magistrates fined Coyne £65 and ordered her to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.