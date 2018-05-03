Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Abandoned ducklings were found dumped in a cardboard box in Halifax.

The RSPCA was alerted by a local woman after she discovered the unusual find of feathered-friends on her doorstep in Common Lane.

West Yorkshire RSPC inspector Sophie John explained: “I believe the ducklings are khaki campbells and are around three weeks old.

“They still have fluffy, downy features so have a bit of growing to do yet.

“The woman went out on the school run and said that when she returned that the box wasn’t there. However, just a few hours later when she stepped outside she spotted the cardboard box and found the ducklings inside.

“Thankfully, the birds are physically OK so I took them to a colleague who will be fostering them at home until they are big enough to be rehomed.”

Insp John suspects the birds - now nicknamed Thelma and Louise - were dumped by someone who could no longer care for them.

She added: “Ducklings and chicks are tiny, cute and fluffy when they’re just a few days old and they can be extremely easy and cheap to buy.

“People buy them on a whim and think they’ll make a nice pet but soon realise how much responsibility they are to care for.

“They grow quickly and if their environment isn’t well managed it can get quite messy so I suspect, when someone realised how big these two ducks would get and got fed up of cleaning up after them they decided to abandon them so they would be someone else’s problem.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

“Unfortunately, the RSPCA is often picking up the pieces when people take on pets without properly researching and considering the commitment involved and my colleagues and I are often called out to collect animals that have been cast aside.”

The little ducklings will be cared for by RSPCA inspector Nina Small and, if no-one claims them, will eventually be rehomed.

If you’d like to offer a home to a rescue duck, chicken or other farm animal, visit the RSPCA’s Find A Pet search function online.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing animals like Thelma and Louise please donate by visiting www.rspca.org.uk/give .