A businessman is threatening court action against an online retailer after being left with a tumbledown set of drawers.

Phil Shearon, of Lindley, said he intended to take home furnishings giant Dunelm to the county court after repeatedly trying – and failing – to get the furniture collected.

Mr Shearon, 37, who owns a recruitment business, said he paid £99.99 for the self-assembly set of drawers, which he ordered online.

But he said: “They were assembled as per instructions. There were no screws left over or anything like that. But the quality is just atrocious. You pull out a drawer and everything just collapses.”

Mr Shearon said he phoned Dunelm’s customer services to complain and was told the chest of drawers would be collected and he would get a full refund. He took the day off work on the appointed day for collection, but no one came.

The following day, he phoned again and asked if he could have a collection time after 5pm to avoid having to spend another day off work. Mr Shearon said he was told someone would get back to him in 72 hours, but no one did.

Finally, he phoned a third time. “I got through to someone who was incredibly argumentative,” he said. “I was told that until I send photos of the faulty goods they would refuse to collect them,” said Mr Shearon. “But the terms and conditions don’t mention having to provide photographic evidence.”

He said: “I asked whether – if I had simply wanted to return these goods and they weren’t faulty and had 30 days to return them – would they need photographic evidence? She said ‘No.’”

Mr Shearon said he had even offered to take the drawers to the Dunelm store at Becks Road Industrial Estate in Huddersfield, but was told he couldn’t do that as it was an online purchase.

Its returns policy on the Dunelm website says: “Dunelm is committed to selling only high-quality products but we understand there may be a time when you need to exchange or return something you’ve bought.

“We will willingly refund or offer an exchange within 28 days of purchase, provided you have proof of purchase and the product is unused and in its original packaging. Exclusions apply.”

It adds: “If any item that we deliver to you arrives damaged or is faulty, or is otherwise not in accordance with our contract with you, then we will happily replace the item for free or refund the item. Please note that we will only refund the delivery charge if the whole order is damaged or faulty.”

A Dunelm spokesperson said: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused to Mr Shearon and have taken action to resolve the situation.

"We have made arrangements with Mr Shearon to collect the product and to provide a full refund.”