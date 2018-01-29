Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An e-fit of a man wanted in connection with a ‘distressing’ burglary has been released in the hope of tracing the suspect.

Police say the suspect was disturbed committing a burglary at an address on Thornhill Road in Rastrick around 6.30pm on Monday, January 15.

The suspect, along with a second male, entered the address whilst the occupant, a man in his 50s, was sleeping before being disturbed. They both made off from the address.

Det Con Jason Mohan, of Calderdale CID, said: “Clearly this has been a distressing experience for the victim and I would appeal to anyone who has any information about the incident, or who can identify the suspect in the e-fit, to come forward.

“Enquiries are ongoing in to the incident.”

The suspect pictured in the e-fit is described as a white male, around 5ft 11in tall and aged around 20-26-years-old.

He is described as slim-athletic build with light blond hair, and was wearing a grey zip up jacket with a red collar, grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Mohan at Calderdale CID via 101 quoting 13180024487. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.