Tremors were felt as far as Huddersfield during an earthquake centred in the Grimsby area last night (Saturday).

The British Geological Survey said the quake shortly before 11.15pm was of magnitude 3.9 with reports of tremors across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Tremors were felt 100km from the epicentre, with residents in West Yorkshire among those who noticed ‘shaking’.

According to the EMSC (European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre), people as far away as Birmingham, Northampton and London said they felt the tremor, although no damage is expected.

Officials said the earthquake was the largest in the area since the quake in Market Rasen on February 27 2008 which was 90 times larger at magnitude 5.2,

The latest quake took place at a depth of 18km.

Eyewitness reports collected by EMSC were mainly from people in the Hull and Grimsby areas but also included people from much further afield.

One Leeds resident said: “The earthquake was so powerful it shook me out of bed.”

A Bradford resident said: “Light vibration felt on third floor.”

One Hull resident said: “I was in bed on my phone and my bed shook, making my lamp fall over.”

A Berley resident said: “The house and furniture vibrated and woke residents and pets.”

The British Geological Survey said earthquakes of the size of the Grimsby incident occurred approximately every two years in the UK.