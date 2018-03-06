It's probably not what you look forward to over Easter.

But you've still got to shop, be it for a leg of lamb for your Easter Sunday dinner or a last minute chocolate egg.

Some of the supermarket chains have already got their acts together and published their opening hours online for Good Friday, Saturday 31 March, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Some superstore giants have been less forthcoming but they should have details soon.

Most supermarkets will be open for their usual hours on Good Friday and Saturday. Almost all superstores will be closed on Easter Sunday and will reopen on Easter Monday, generally with reduced hours.

Please note that some services such as in-store pharmacies and fuel stations may also be operating reduced hours.

Aldi

Most stores

Good Friday - 8am - 10pm

Saturday 31 March - 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 10pm

Asda

Bradford Road

Good Friday - open 24 hours

Saturday 31 March - open until 10pm

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

Aspley

Good Friday - 8am - 10pm

Saturday 31 March - 8am - 11pm

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

Morrisons

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Saturday 31 March - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 7pm

Sainsbury's

Southgate

Good Friday - 7am - midnight

Saturday 31 March - 6am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - 9am - 6pm

Market Street

Good Friday - 7am - 7pm

Saturday 31 March - 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - 9am - 5pm

Salendine Nook

Good Friday - 7am - 10pm

Saturday 31 March - 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - 9am - 7pm

Dewsbury

Good Friday - 8am - 8pm

Saturday 31 March - 7am - 8pm

Easter Sunday - closed

Easter Monday - 9am - 6pm

Tesco

Viaduct Street, Huddersfield

Good Friday - 6am - midnight

Saturday 31 March - 6am - midnight

Easter Sunday - 10am - 4pm

Easter Monday - 6am - midnight