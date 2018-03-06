It's probably not what you look forward to over Easter.
But you've still got to shop, be it for a leg of lamb for your Easter Sunday dinner or a last minute chocolate egg.
Some of the supermarket chains have already got their acts together and published their opening hours online for Good Friday, Saturday 31 March, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.
Some superstore giants have been less forthcoming but they should have details soon.
Most supermarkets will be open for their usual hours on Good Friday and Saturday. Almost all superstores will be closed on Easter Sunday and will reopen on Easter Monday, generally with reduced hours.
Please note that some services such as in-store pharmacies and fuel stations may also be operating reduced hours.
Aldi
Most stores
Good Friday - 8am - 10pm
Saturday 31 March - 8am - 10pm
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - 8am - 10pm
Asda
Bradford Road
Good Friday - open 24 hours
Saturday 31 March - open until 10pm
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm
Aspley
Good Friday - 8am - 10pm
Saturday 31 March - 8am - 11pm
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm
Morrisons
Good Friday - 7am - 10pm
Saturday 31 March - 7am - 10pm
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - 8am - 7pm
Sainsbury's
Southgate
Good Friday - 7am - midnight
Saturday 31 March - 6am - 10pm
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - 9am - 6pm
Market Street
Good Friday - 7am - 7pm
Saturday 31 March - 7am - 8pm
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - 9am - 5pm
Salendine Nook
Good Friday - 7am - 10pm
Saturday 31 March - 7am - 10pm
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - 9am - 7pm
Dewsbury
Good Friday - 8am - 8pm
Saturday 31 March - 7am - 8pm
Easter Sunday - closed
Easter Monday - 9am - 6pm
Tesco
Viaduct Street, Huddersfield
Good Friday - 6am - midnight
Saturday 31 March - 6am - midnight
Easter Sunday - 10am - 4pm
Easter Monday - 6am - midnight