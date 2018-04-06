Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unfinished roadworks are posing problems for residents in a quiet corner of Edgerton , it is claimed.

Residents at Ravensdene are calling for Kirklees Council to complete the roadworks at Thornhill Road – where workmen levelling paving stones appear to have abandoned the job part way through.

And they are demanding the council retrieve plastic barriers which have been left in place following work on sections of footpaths on other stretched of the street.

Josette Bailly, 66, said the barriers close to the narrow gateway into Ravensdene made it more dangerous for residents to drive their cars into Thornhill Road as it restricted their sight lines.

She said the barriers had been in place for about three weeks with no sign of activity.

Said Josette: “After two or three days having difficulty getting in and out I asked Kirklees what they were doing. Kirklees said they had no record of any work being done, but said they would look into it.”

Two days later, Josette said she rang again and was told the work “didn’t seem” to be anything to do with the council. But when Josette said the roadwork warning signs left on site had the initials KMC – for Kirklees Metropolitan Council – on the back of them, she was told someone would get back to her.

Josette said the work appeared unfinished – with some paving stones in place, but others missing. “They have had the paving stones up and relaid them, but there is no filling between the stones,” she said. “I wonder whether they were intending to level the footpath out – but left it. It has been suggested that they started the job, but have gone to do something else. It’s a work in progress!”

Josette said roadwork barriers and signs were still in place on several other sections of Thornhill Road – weeks after work on the footpaths had been completed.

Tarnmc had been used to replace paving stones that had apparently been stolen, she said, but added: “My understanding is that this is a Conservation Area and they are supposed to replace like-for-like.”

A Kirklees Council Spokesperson said: “The works that taking place are part of a programme of planned repairs that have been delayed, due to the bad weather. Our workforce have been dealing with winter maintenance and other unplanned urgent road repairs.

“Work is expected to start again soon and as the site is in a conservation area, we shall be replacing the missing stone flags with stone flags. The works should be completed by the end of April, weather permitting.”