Detectives are trying to trace a man who attacked a woman in a busy town centre street then tried to bundle her into a van.

The woman was walking along Commercial Street in Halifax when she was approached by the man, West Yorkshire Police have said.

He tried to engage the 33-year-old victim in conversation before assaulting her and attempting to pull her into the vehicle.

He fled on foot after she shouted for help.

Police investigating the horrific attack, which happened at around 6.30pm on January 24, have now issued an efit of the suspect and are appealing to anyone who may recognise him.

Investigating Officer, PC Katy Bradford said: “This was clearly a traumatic ordeal for the victim and we are treating this incident extremely seriously.

“A significant amount of work has already taken place to identify the man responsible, including CCTV enquiries. Working with the victim, we have now developed an e-fit to help trace this individual.

“He is described as white, around 5 foot 10 inches tall with a heavy build and had a Yorkshire accent. He was also wearing a dark blue hooded top with dark trousers.

“This took place outside the Duke of Wellington pub and it is likely that a number of people were in or around the vicinity at this time. Passing drivers may also recall seeing something happening and could potentially hold dash cam footage that could assist our investigations.

“If you can remember seeing this man before or during the incident, please get in touch immediately.”