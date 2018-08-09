Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eight men from Huddersfield have appeared in court accused of plotting burglaries of homes across Yorkshire.

Valuables worth over £130,000 were stolen during the spate of break-ins which took place over a three month period two years ago.

They included a historic £35,000 mayoral chain belonging to the Mayor of Meltham which was not recovered.

Harrison Coates, 18, of Burbeary Road in Lockwood , Christopher Davies, 26, of Woodside Cottages in Milnsbridge, Luke Duval, 18, of Manchester Road in Huddersfield, Daniel Hart, 26, of Thorpe Lane in Almondbury , John Moorhouse, 23, of Hanson Road in Lockwood, and a 17-year-old youth appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Two other men, 20-year-old Kyle Sykes, of Yews Hill Road in Lockwood, and Deontay Crosfield, 18, of Deighton Road in Deighton, made their appearance at the court via a prison video link from HMP Doncaster.

All except Hart are accused of conspiracy to commit burglaries between July and October 2016.

Hart, Davies, Duval and Sykes face a related charge of conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle.

A total of 31 burglaries and five cars were allegedly targeted by the gang.

They are accused of breaking into homes in areas including Holmfirth , Kirkheaton, Slaithwaite , Saddleworth, Pontefract, Sowerby Bridge and Sheffield.

Items worth £131,000 were allegedly taken during the raids including vehicles, cash, jewellery, shotguns and ammunition.

They were said to include the ceremonial gold mayoral chain belonging to Meltham mayor Pat Maxfield.

The distinctive chain, branded with the council’s logo and kept in a brown leather case, was taken from her home together with her BMW M3 sport car and other pieces of jewellery.

Chairman of the bench Richard Fearnley described the offences as “serious joint enterprise matters.”

He sent the men’s case to Leeds Court where they will first appear on September 6.

They were all granted unconditional bail expect Sykes and Crosfield who were remanded into custody.