A "frail" and elderly man has tragically lost his life after a blaze at his home in New Mill last night (Thursday).

The man, who neighbours said was in his late nineties and originally from Latvia, was found inside the Laurels bungalow on Coldhill Lane when fire services were called at about 10.20pm last night.

West Yorkshire Police have said that the fire is being investigated, although is not thought to be suspicious at this time.

The bungalow, which is raised on a banking above the steep, rural lane, was seen boarded up this morning with a police cordon in place.

Neighbours said the man was 98 and originally from Latvia.

One resident on Coldhill Lane said: "The house was well alight when I got a phone call from a care plan operator who had been alerted by an alarm system. The fire service arrived quickly.

"My son tried to put water on the fire using a garden hose. The windows were blowing out due to the fire and smoke was bellowing everywhere.

"He lived a ripe old life only for this to happen. He was from Latvia and came over after the war."

Another neighbour said: "I'm very saddened. I used to see him walking into the village to do shopping but that was a year or two back.

"He was very frail. He had lost his wife before we moved in in 2001. He was a nice bloke. When he was in his 70s we would be out on a ladder cutting the trees.

"It's intriguing and upsetting."

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, also added that an ambulance had been parked outside the bungalow yesterday morning.

A spokesperson for police said: "Police were called to a report of a house fire on Coldhill Lane, Holmfirth at 10.22pm yesterday evening (Thursday).

"Officer attended along with the fire service but found an elderly man inside the property.

"The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are continuing today with the fire service to establish the cause of the fire, although it is not believed to be suspicious at this time."