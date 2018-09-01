Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly woman has died after a road traffic collision outside Fox's Biscuits in Batley .

The 76-year-old, who lived in Wellington Street, was reportedly carrying her dog when she was hit by a car last night (Friday). She was transported to Leeds General Infirmary but sadly died.

The accident occurred in the street at around 6.30pm. Police have said a Kia Creed vehicle was travelling away from the town when it happened.

The air ambulance attended the incident.

Her next door neighbour Craig Tommis said: "I heard a huge bang, it was that loud I thought two cars had collided.

"I ran outside and saw her lying in the middle of the road.

"I stood in the road to stop traffic until emergency services came.

"Her sister had just dropped her off across the road and she was crossing to get home.

"Her dog is Pekingese. Apparently she was carrying it when it happened because I heard yelping and it was lying next to the kerb.

"Her sister was still there when I went outside. I think she took the dog."

Police are appealing for further witnesses.

Anyone who saw the collision or has any information that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can use the force's live chat facility, which is available via the contact section of the West Yorkshire Police website.