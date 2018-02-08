Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A callous conman scammed an elderly woman out of £100 on her own doorstep.

The 84-year-old was approached by the man at her home in Upper Hopton, Mirfield, on Wednesday morning and was bullied into buying six cheap cleaning products worth only a few pounds each.

A picture posted in the Mirfield Matters group on Facebook showed the products, which include dusters, oven gloves and a dish cloth.

Efforts are now underway among the community to raise cash to replace the money the woman had put aside for groceries.

Neighbour Carol McKeown told how happened and said: “This young lad appeared at the door saying he was selling products.

“She thought he was so nice and polite and he told her he’d spoken to me so she thought it was all okay. By the time he gave her all the stuff it had totalled £100.

“She gave him £50 from her purse and then he asked for another £50 so she had to go upstairs to get it and leave him at the door. She felt very intimidated.”

Carol added: “We later found out this man had been knocking on other people’s doors asking where elderly people lived, so it was clearly targeted at her. She was taken advantage of.”

A fundraising page set up by Carol and husband Des has since raised more than £140.

Anyone who wants to donate can visit the page HERE